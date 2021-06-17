Advertisement
Kitchener man charged with possessing child pornography
Published Thursday, June 17, 2021 12:11PM EDT
Scott Sovak has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and distribution of child pornography. (File Image)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have charged a Kitchener man following a child pornography investigation.
In a Thursday news release, officials said the investigation started last month.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.