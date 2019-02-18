Featured
Kitchener man charged in two-vehicle collision
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 1:56PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges regarding a collision on Sunday morning at the intersection of Homer Watson and Conestoga College Boulevards.
A 48-year-old Kitchener man failed to stop at a red light while travelling west and collided with a Mercedes-Benz van.
The 72-year-old driver of the van was taken to hospital with serious injuries.