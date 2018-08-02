Waterloo Regional police have arrested a 31-year-old Kitchener man in connection to an incident on Chandler Drive in June.

Police say he’s been charged with numerous firearms offences including Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and Careless Use of a Firearm.

Police reported on June 9 around 2 a.m. three men and a woman pulled up in a vehicle and engaged in a verbal altercation with residents in the Chandler Drive area.

A single gunshot was fired into the air and the suspects fled.

Police arrested a 30-year-old Kitchener woman shortly after and she is facing numerous charges.

Police say they are still searching for one other suspect.

Kyro Sparks, 35, is described as: black, 5’11, 145 lbs. and an athletic build. He has a shaved head and thick beard.

Sparks is facing charges of careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.