Shot fired in Kitchener neighbourhood, police say
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 9:53AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a woman after a gun was fired in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
Police say they were called to Chandler Drive around 2 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting.
Three men and a woman pulled up in a vehicle and began verbally fighting with residents in the area, according to police.
A single shot was allegedly fired from a gun into the air and police say the suspects took off.
On Wednesday police say they arrested a 30-year-old woman in connection to the incident.
She’s facing a number of charges including possession of a firearm.