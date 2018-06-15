

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a woman after a gun was fired in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

Police say they were called to Chandler Drive around 2 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Three men and a woman pulled up in a vehicle and began verbally fighting with residents in the area, according to police.

A single shot was allegedly fired from a gun into the air and police say the suspects took off.

On Wednesday police say they arrested a 30-year-old woman in connection to the incident.

She’s facing a number of charges including possession of a firearm.