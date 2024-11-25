KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pedestrian struck and killed by passing vehicle near Selkirk

    Ontario Provincial Police badge is pictured. Ontario Provincial Police badge is pictured.
    Share

    A 74-year-old pedestrian died Monday after being struck by a vehicle near the town of Selkirk.

    Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on Rainham Road around 5:55 a.m.

    The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

    OPP have not shared any further details about the circumstances surrounding the collision or the identity of the 74-year-old.

    Rainham Road, between Haldimand Road 12 and Isabella Street, was initially closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News