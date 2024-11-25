Pedestrian struck and killed by passing vehicle near Selkirk

A 74-year-old pedestrian died Monday after being struck by a vehicle near the town of Selkirk.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on Rainham Road around 5:55 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP have not shared any further details about the circumstances surrounding the collision or the identity of the 74-year-old.

Rainham Road, between Haldimand Road 12 and Isabella Street, was initially closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.