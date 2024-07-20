Kitchener girls host third annual lemonade fundraiser for cancer research

What started as a small lemonade stand has grown into a yearly fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society.

The third annual Wamput’s Lemonade Stand was held in Kitchener on Saturday.

Thirsty patrons stopped by to quench their thirst, grab a cookie, and support the four young ladies who hold the fundraiser every year.

“We’ve all had family members of friends who have had cancer, and we realize how many people struggle with it in the world, so we want to make a difference,” 11-year-old Amelia explained.

Amelia and her co-hosts 9-year-old Serena, 13-year-old Olivia, and 12-year-old Sophia were out bright and early, hoping to raise $2,500 in donations for the Canadian Cancer Society.

The fundraiser brought in $1,419 in its first year, and $3,045 last year.

“I think we’ve all been awaiting for this moment for a while. There’s so much preparation that goes into it, so it’s exciting,” Olivia said.

A few special guests from the North Pole and a galaxy far, far away also stopped by to support the girls.

Lemonade, ice tea, cookies, and necklaces were for sale by donation, while several local organizations also donated prizes for a raffle draw.

The girls’ parents collected empty bottles as part of a bottle drive to help bolster the funds raised.

Proud parents

The girls’ parents watched on proudly as the girls served up sweet treats and drew in customers.

Despite the bright sunshine and the smiles on many faces, it was an emotional day for the family.

“My stepmother two years ago passed away from colon and liver cancer. My mother-in-law was diagnosed with breast cancer over 20 years ago. Luckily she’s a survivor. Just recently my step-mother-in-law was diagnosed with brain, breast, lymph, and bone cancer,” mother Susan Putnam said.

“On our side of the family my grandmother, so my kids’ great-grandmother is a two-time cancer survivor, thankfully. Fifteen years ago she had cervical cancer and 5 years ago she beat bladder cancer. And then my father-in-law had prostate cancer,” mother Sarah Wamil told CTV news.

The Wamil and Putnam families have been supporting the girls since the beginning three years ago.

“It actually started with a very small lemonade stand outside of our house one summer day,” Wamil said. “Then the next year the girls wanted to do something a little bit bigger. They wanted to do it in memory of their family members.”

“It’s great to see them take something horrible that impacts so many people and give back to the community,” she added.

“We’re working together all of us, the kids, all of us including the adults, the parents, just to find a cure,” Putnam agreed.

“There are no words that you can put into place to explain the energy that’s going on today. A huge thank you to all of our sponsors, there’s so many it’s hard to name them all. And everybody who’s stopped by from the community, we truly appreciate it,” Wamil said.