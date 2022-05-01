Kitchener fundraising walk brings in over $18,000 for youth mental health

After a two-year pause, a popular community fundraising walk was back in full form Sunday morning in Kitchener.

The Kids Help Phone Walk So Kids Can Talk event kicked off at 10 a.m. at Doon Heritage Village.

The local 5 km walk was one of more than a dozen held across the country Sunday. Funds raised support Kids Help Phone, Canada’s only 24/7 national service offering counselling, information and referrals for young people.

Youth mental health was a major focus of the morning’s messaging, with organizers reminding participants nothing is off limits when it comes to reaching out to Kids Help Phone.

Walkers participate in Walk So Kids Can Talk at Doon Heritage Village in Kitchener on May 1, 2022. (Tony Grace/CTV Kitchener)

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been more than 10 million interactions between youth looking for support and Kids Help Phone.

Bell Media, the parent company of CTV is a major corporate sponsor for Walk So Kids Can Talk.