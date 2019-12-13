KITCHENER -- A local firefighter is celebrating a six-figure payday after matching six out of seven Encore numbers.

Ricky Soetemans, 58, found out he had won big on the OLG Lottery App after the Nov. 9 Lotto 6/49 draw.

"My first reaction was to check again," the Kitchener man told OLG.

"I couldn't believe it!"

He says he plans to use that money to travel, pay some bills and enjoy his holidays.

The winning ticket came from Hasty Market on Highview Drive.