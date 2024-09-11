KITCHENER
    • Kitchener Fire to host annual open house

    A Kitchener Fire Department truck is pictured in a file photo. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Kitchener Fire Department truck is pictured in a file photo. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Community members are invited tomeet Kitchener’s firefighters, learn about life-saving equipment and try out a virtual reality search and rescue this coming weekend.

    The Kitchener Fire Department will be hosting their annual open house on Saturday, September 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Kitchener Fire headquarters, at 270 Strasburg Rd.

    Kitchener Fire will offer hands-on fire safety lessons with family-friendly activities.

    What attendees can expect:

    • Explore the fire trucks and equipment
    • Watch kitchen fire demonstrations
    • Interactive firefighting activities, including a virtual reality search and rescue experience
    • Food trucks
    • Bouncy castles, a climbing wall, contests
    • And much more

    The Kitchener Fire Open House is free. Non-perishable food donations will be accepted on behalf of Food4Kids Waterloo Region.

    Parking is available in the lot across the street from Kitchener Fire headquarters on Strasburg Road.

