The third time's the charm for the Roth siblings of Kitchener as the group won big on their latest appearance on Family Feud Canada.

Steve, Jeff, Tim, Eric, and Christine took home $10,000 on Monday night after two failed attempts at the fast money round.

In the sibling's third appearance on the show they defeated the Chang family from Calgary.

This allowed the family to move on to the fast money round where host Gerry Dee quizzed Jeff and Tim in a series of rapid-fire questions.

The brothers needed 200 points to win the money and ended up earning a total of 220 points with their answers.