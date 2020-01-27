KITCHENER -- A Kitchener family is appealing to the community for help to find a missing dog.

Bentley, a one year old tri-coloured Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, was last seen in Kuntz Park in Kitchener, on Tuesday.

According to Bentley's owners, he was an emotional support dog, and they believe he was taken.

The owners and a search ground and rescue team say after combing through the park extensively there's no evidence to support the idea that Bentley simply ran away.

"I need him back. We love him. The longer it goes, the more our hearts are broken," said Catherine Hohmeier, one of Bentley's owners.

It's been six days since Catherine and John Hohmeier last saw their dog.

"He is an emotional support dog for me," explained Hohmeier.

On Tuesday, Catherine was walking Bentley off-leash in Kuntz Park, and at some point during the walk she realized that Bentley was no longer behind her.

She assumed he had fallen over the embankment and when over herself to check.

"I made it to the bottom of the river, and by the time I crawled back up it was about 40 minutes, and the dog was nowhere to be seen," said Hohmeier.

The Hohmeiers contacted Ground Search and Rescue KW, which started a search for Bentley right away.

"We have had our heat sensors out, we've had drones," said Katt Burtenshaw, a member of Ground Search and Rescue KW.

The group also helped by putting up posters, using trail cameras, traps and tracking dogs.

"We have searched this area extensively. There is no sign of him whatsoever," said Burtenshaw.

Leading the search team to believe that Bentley was dognapped

They're appealing to anyone who may have information to share it, with the hopes of bringing Bentley home.

"We love him, we miss him, we want him back," said Hohmeier.

Missing dog posters have also been posted on social media, warning others to keep an eye out and report ads selling a tri-coloured Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, as he is an expensive breed.