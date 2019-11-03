

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A unique expo was at the Kitchener Market on Sunday with hopes to provide answers on life and death.

The Life and Death Expo offers options when navigating the later stages in life and beyond.

The goal is to connect people with information involving care facilities and burial options.

Organizers say it's important to have these difficult discussions before an emergency.

"That's exactly what we are trying to do here today, (for) people to start these conversations before it becomes a crisis. Today is about having people take charge of their choices," says Life and Death Expo organizer Christine Kliever.

Experts say getting into a long term care home is often a difficult process that can require years on a wait list.