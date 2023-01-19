Kitchener driver charged after Guelph pedestrian struck
A Kitchener man is facing careless driving charges after a Guelph man was struck Wednesday morning while crossing the road.
Police were called at 7:20 a.m. to Woodlawn Road West and Silvercreek Parkway North in Guelph. Police said a 39-year-old man was crossing at the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle turning left.
He was transported to hospital for treatment of minor head injuries, according to police.
A 49-year-old Kitchener man is charged with careless driving.
