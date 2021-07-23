KITCHENER -- A driver from Kitchener has been charged with stunt driving after Perth County OPP say they were going 55 km/hover the speed limit.

Police stopped the driver on Perth Line 86 around 1 a.m. on Thursday after they were caught going 135 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, according to officials.

A 32-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with excessive speed while racing a vehicle.

The driver has had their licence suspended for one week and their vehicle impounded for two weeks. They’re scheduled to appear in a Stratford court at a later date.

Anyone who witnessed the incident on Perth Line 86 is asked to contact the OPP.