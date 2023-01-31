Kitchener crash causes heavy damage, road closure
A crash between a box truck and a convertible has caused heavy damage to one vehicle and a road closure in Kitchener.
Regional police were on scene for the mid-morning crash Tuesday at Bridge Street and Hollinger Crescent.
While The Delivery Guys box truck was diagonal across Bridge Street and showing no visible damage, a red convertible could be seen next to the truck with heavy front-end damage.
A crash between a box truck and convertible on Bridge Street in Kitchener. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) (Jan. 31, 2023)
Bridge Street was closed from Hollinger Crescent to Stanley Avenue, but was reopened around 10 a.m.
There is no word yet from police on the cause of the crash or if anyone was injured.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman detained in Syria says Ottawa is forcing her to make agonizing choice in order to get her kids to Canada
A woman held in a detention camp in Syria, along with her three Canadian children, says the federal government is forcing her to make an agonizing choice: relinquish custody of her kids so they can be repatriated to Canada, or keep them in the camp where the conditions are dire. Her children are eligible for repatriation but she is not a Canadian citizen.
Loblaw ends No Name price freeze, vows 'flat' pricing 'wherever possible'
Loblaw will not be extending its price freeze on No Name brand products, but vows to keep the yellow label product-pricing flat 'wherever possible.'
Cheaters beware: ChatGPT maker releases AI detection tool
The maker of ChatGPT is trying to curb its reputation as a freewheeling cheating machine with a new tool that can help teachers detect if a student or artificial intelligence wrote that homework.
Still no answers on yearslong bread price-fixing scandal: law professor
More than five years since Canada’s Competition Bureau began an investigation into an alleged bread-price fixing scheme, no conclusions have been drawn nor charges laid. As the watchdog is now probing whether grocery stores are profiting from inflation, one expert says the effectiveness of its tools are in question.
Jeopardy! dedicates entire category to Ontario but one question stumps every contestant
Jeopardy! turned the spotlight on Ontario on Monday night with a category entirely dedicated to the province. One question stumped every contestant.
U.S. launches second USMCA dispute panel as dairy battle with Canada goes to Round 2
The United States is filing another formal dispute over what it considers Canada's failure to live up to its trade obligations to American dairy farmers and producers.
Banff National Park cave creature exists 'no where else': Parks Canada
A cave in Banff National Park has been recognized as a globally significant location thanks to a tiny creature found inside.
Health Canada conducts safety review on breastfeeding drug amid psychiatric concerns
Health Canada is reviewing the safety of domperidone amid reports that some breastfeeding mothers in Canada and the U.S. have had serious psychiatric symptoms when they tried to stop taking the drug.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
London
-
"You're not supposed to appear in uniform at a public meeting like that": Planning, research consultant
London Police Service Chief Steve Williams says an investigation is being conducted after a member of the police service appeared at City Hall in uniform to express opposition to a proposed development.
-
London neighbours slam more infill developments
While Londoners have generally united behind The London Plan’s philosophy that the city must slow sprawl through intensification, delivering on that promise is fueling division.On Monday, a pair of higher-density developments became the latest test of council’s commitment to intensification.
-
Loblaw ends No Name price freeze, vows 'flat' pricing 'wherever possible'
Loblaw will not be extending its price freeze on No Name brand products, but vows to keep the yellow label product-pricing flat 'wherever possible.'
Windsor
-
Windsor banks defrauded $32,000, police seek identity of suspect
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly defrauded multiple banks out of $32,000.
-
Warning over porch pirate targeting LaSalle homes: police
LaSalle police are asking the public to be on the lookout for porch pirates after reports of two recent thefts.
-
Ridership on Windsor Transit rebounds to pre-pandemic levels
Officials at Transit Windsor are pleased with the direction ridership levels took for the last three months of 2022.
Barrie
-
Young driver nearly escapes stunt driving charges
South Simcoe Police say a young driver was just 3km/h away from receiving stunt driving charges in Innisfil Tuesday morning.
-
Alleged Russian hacker from Bradford granted bail
Alleged Russian hacker Mikhail Vasiliev has been out on bail for more than a month as the U.S. Department of Justice seeks his extradition.
-
Mother and daughter wanted for charges relating to animal abuse
Barrie Police are requesting assistance from the public in finding two females wanted for animal neglect.
Northern Ontario
-
Blind River man charged again in ongoing neighbour dispute
Charges are being laid for the third time in connection with an ongoing dispute between northern Ontario neighbours, police say.
-
Preston Pablo of Timmins receives three Juno Award nominations
Preston Pablo, 21, of Timmins is a singer, songwriter and musician who's been nominated for three Juno Awards.
-
Laurentian University ends high-profile property fight with Sudbury couple for $20K
Newly released court documents show that a property dispute at Laurentian University was settled for $20,000 – an amount less than LU had been offered in the past for the land.
Ottawa
-
Man killed, woman injured in south Ottawa stabbing
A 45-year-old man was killed and a woman was hospitalized in a stabbing at south end apartment overnight, police said.
-
Federal investigators probing workplace death in Johnstown, Ont.
Federal regulators are investigating a workplace death that happened last week at the Port of Johnstown, Ont.
-
Patients left in lurch after Orleans doctors plan to close practices
Patients of an east Ottawa clinic say they've been left in the lurch after learning they would need to find new family doctors because their doctors were closing their medical practices.
Toronto
-
Jeopardy! dedicates entire category to Ontario but one question stumps every contestant
Jeopardy! turned the spotlight on Ontario on Monday night with a category entirely dedicated to the province. One question stumped every contestant.
-
Toronto man sentenced to more than 8 years after pleading guilty in 2 violent sexual assault cold cases
A 33-year-old Toronto man has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to two violent sexual assaults almost a decade ago.
-
Will Ferrell captured on video taunting Toronto Raptors bench while sitting courtside
The Toronto Raptors’ most recent win came with a surprise appearance from comedy legend Will Ferrell, who jokingly taunted the Raptors bench from his courtside seat just feet away.
Montreal
-
Quebec's efforts to hire nurses from abroad falling short
After failing to recruit hundreds of orderlies internationally, Francois Legault's government is now dangling the same solution to the nursing shortage. If the past is any indication of the future, the chances are slim that Quebec will see thousands of professional nurses coming to the rescue of the health-care system.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Polar vortex to bring coldest air in years to parts of Quebec
So far, the winter season across Southwestern Quebec has been marked by above-average snowfall and above-average temperatures, but that is about to change. Cold, arctic air has been gradually pushing into the province.
-
Quebec political parties divided over appointment of anti-Islamophobia advisor
Political parties in Quebec City are divided over the controversial appointment of Amira Elghawaby as Justin Trudeau's special advisor on combating Islamophobia.
Atlantic
-
Wind chill explained and what to expect late week in the Maritimes
A blast of Arctic air will combine with northwest gusts to make it feel like -35 degrees or colder for parts of all three Maritime provinces Friday night into Saturday.
-
911 issues caused by change to 10-digit dialing in New Brunswick: Bell Aliant
911 emergency calling in all three Maritime provinces has been fixed following service issues Tuesday morning.
-
Mi'kmaw Nova Scotia MP says updated electoral map kicks him out of his own riding
A Mi'kmaw member of Parliament says proposed changes to the boundaries of federal ridings in Nova Scotia would remove him and two Indigenous communities from his riding.
Winnipeg
-
Arson causes $7M in damage at Manitoba business
RCMP in Headingley say a fire at a business in the RM of Rosser that caused millions in damage was a case of arson.
-
Jeopardy! dedicates entire category to Ontario but one question stumps every contestant
Jeopardy! turned the spotlight on Ontario on Monday night with a category entirely dedicated to the province. One question stumped every contestant.
-
Manitoba First Nation to sign child welfare agreement with Ottawa, province
Peguis First Nation is set to become the first Indigenous group in Manitoba to take control of child welfare under federal legislation that came into effect three years ago.
Calgary
-
Crews seal gas leak in Airdrie's Bayside neighbourhood
Several homes were evacuated in the southwest neighbourhood of Bayside in Airdrie following a Tuesday morning gas leak.
-
Ottawa, Alberta expanding $10/day daycare plan to include 22,500 new private spaces
Alberta's UCP government celebrated a victory in "parental choice in child care" Tuesday while announcing that a nationwide effort to make daycare more affordable will also include thousands of new privately-operated spaces in the province.
-
'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness among headliners at Calgary comedy festival
The 2023 festival will be held at Prince's Island Park on Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27.
Edmonton
-
Ottawa, Alberta expanding $10/day daycare plan to include 22,500 new private spaces
Alberta's UCP government celebrated a victory in "parental choice in child care" Tuesday while announcing that a nationwide effort to make daycare more affordable will also include thousands of new privately-operated spaces in the province.
-
4 of 7 stolen Land Rovers found by Edmonton police; 2 charged
Men from Calgary and the Greater Toronto Area have been charged in a rash of thefts of newer Land Rovers in Edmonton and police are looking for a third person.
-
3 local bands nominated for Juno awards
Three Edmonton-area bands were included in the Juno Awards nominations announced Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Illicit drug death toll surpasses 2,000 in B.C. for a 2nd consecutive year
British Columbia recorded 2,272 illicit drugs deaths last year, new data released by the BC Coroners Service shows.
-
Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith earns pair of Juno Awards nods
Lauren Spencer-Smith of Nanaimo, B.C., is among the nominees for this year's Juno Awards, including for the artist of the year category. The 19-year-old singer who rose to fame after a stint on American Idol is up against established names like Michael Bublé, Avril Lavigne and The Weeknd in the most coveted category.
-
Vancouver school to dump Lord Roberts name after unanimous vote
Members of the Vancouver School Board have voted unanimously to support the renaming of Lord Roberts Elementary in the city's West End neighbourhood.