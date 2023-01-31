Kitchener crash causes heavy damage, road closure

A crash between a box truck and a convertible has caused heavy damage to one vehicle and a road closure in Kitchener.

Regional police were on scene for the mid-morning crash Tuesday at Bridge Street and Hollinger Crescent.

While The Delivery Guys box truck was diagonal across Bridge Street and showing no visible damage, a red convertible could be seen next to the truck with heavy front-end damage.

A crash between a box truck and convertible on Bridge Street in Kitchener. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) (Jan. 31, 2023)

Bridge Street was closed from Hollinger Crescent to Stanley Avenue, but was reopened around 10 a.m.

There is no word yet from police on the cause of the crash or if anyone was injured.