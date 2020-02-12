KITCHENER -- Two Kitchener grandparents are planning a trip to Hawaii after winning big on an instant lottery game.

Denise and Peter Mulrooney won $150,000 while playing The Bigger Spin.

"I didn't realize that it was my winning amount on the display," Peter Mulrooney told staff at the OLG Prize Centre.

"The cashier started to celebrate!"

The couple is also planning on taking their kids and grandkids to Disneyland with their winnings.

"It's nice to be able to help our family and have some money to put aside for retirement," they're quoted in a news release from the OLG.

Bigger Spin players can win between $10 and $150,000, with the chance to win a "Bigger Spin," which has prizes between $500,000 and $1 million.