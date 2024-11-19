Cambridge man arrested for armed robbery at convenience store
A Cambridge man has been charged two days after an armed convenience store robbery.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to the store in the Water Street South and Myers Road area on Monday around 10:25 p.m.
They were told a man walked into the business, took out a firearm and demanded cash before taking off toward Water Street South.
On Wednesday, police arrested a 57-year-old Cambridge man. He has been charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent and breach of probation.
