KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cambridge man arrested for armed robbery at convenience store

    A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A Cambridge man has been charged two days after an armed convenience store robbery.

    Waterloo Regional Police were called to the store in the Water Street South and Myers Road area on Monday around 10:25 p.m.

    They were told a man walked into the business, took out a firearm and demanded cash before taking off toward Water Street South.

    On Wednesday, police arrested a 57-year-old Cambridge man. He has been charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent and breach of probation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News