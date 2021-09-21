Kitchener-Conestoga too close to call
Kitchener Top Stories
-
LIVE RESULTS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
Conservatives fail to dethrone Liberals
The Conservative Party has come up short, failing to dethrone the now three-term Liberal Party. Leader Erin O'Toole conceded defeat in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after the Liberals secured a minority government win.
NDP may hold the balance of power in Parliament
Jagmeet Singh and the New Democrats may hold the balance of power in the next Liberal minority government by playing a key role in helping pass confidence matters and key legislation.
Greens win first Ontario seat ever as national vote dries up
The Green Party is sending more than one MP to Ottawa for just the second time in its history, even as it appeared to lose a significant amount of the voter support it received in 2019 and its leader didn't come close to winning her desired seat.
PPC Leader Maxime Bernier fails to win seat, but party increases popular vote
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has failed to win back his old seat in Beauce, Que., but his party looks to increase its popular vote.
5 things to know for Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Canada has now fully vaccinated 78.97 per cent of the country's eligible population.
REPLAY: Election 2021 results and analysis
A 36-day federal election campaign came to an end with a result that will give the Liberals another minority government. Replay the CTVNews.ca live blog from election day.
Liberals return to Alberta, and 5 other surprises in the election results
CTVNews.ca looks at some of the biggest surprises of election night, including the ouster of three cabinet ministers.
Here's what Trudeau's Liberals have promised for their third term
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and his party have won a minority government on a platform of promises that included billions of dollars in new spending to rebuild the country from the COVID-19 pandemic.
London
-
Local Election results: London and area ridings stay the course with no change in seats
A 36-day federal election campaign has come to an end and Londoners have chose to stay the course despite some tight races in some ridings.
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Cold front bringing plenty of rain to southwestern Ontario
Following a weekend of summer sun London and surrounding areas are about to get a large dose of rain.
Windsor
-
Local election results: Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent ridings
After 36 days of campaigning, it appears the federal election results in Windsor-Essex didn’t change much.
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Windsor-Tecumseh still too close to call Tuesday morning
It’s another nail-biter for Windsor-Tecumseh with the Liberals and NDP neck and neck once again.
Barrie
-
Federal election results from Barrie and surrounding areas
CTVNewsBarrie.ca has complete coverage of the 2021 federal election from nine local ridings across the region.
-
Lake Simcoe airport wraps up phase one of expansion
Lake Simcoe Regional Airport (LSRA) moves forward with its expansion to attract more business to the region.
-
Rainfall warning issued for much of central Ontario
The dry conditions are coming to an end in the Barrie area.
Northern Ontario
-
Liberals maintain the Sudbury riding
The CTV News Decision Desk has declared Liberal Vivane Lapointe the MP-Elect for the Sudbury riding.
-
Still some razor-close races in northern Ontario as election night winds down
Five of the seven northern Ontario ridings covered by CTV Northern Ontario have been called as of midnight, but two other contests are up in the air.
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Votes: Liberals win seven seats in Ottawa, Conservatives win one seat
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the election results in Ottawa in the 44th general election.
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Live: Federal election results for the Ottawa area
CTV News Ottawa covers the federal electios in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
Toronto
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Former Liberal candidate ousted from party due to dropped sex assault charge wins in Toronto
A former Toronto Liberal candidate who was ousted from the party just days before the election after a dropped sexual assault charge was brought to light is projected to have won his riding.
-
Registration for fall recreation programs opens this week in Toronto
Registration for the City of Toronto’s fall recreation programming opens this week.
Montreal
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Nine people, including five-year-old child, hit by car in lineup outside Montreal polling station
The collision happened at the voting station at the Sunshine Academy at 65 Sunshine St.
-
Montreal mayor congratulates Trudeau on re-election, outlines city's priorities
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante took to Twitter Tuesday morning to congratulate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government on their federal election win.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Conservatives make inroads in Atlantic Canada, but Liberal fortress remains strong
Voters in Atlantic Canada loosened Justin Trudeau's grip on the region Monday by delivering a handful of new seats to the Conservatives, signalling a mild rebuke of the Liberal leader's decision to call an election during the pandemic's fourth wave.
-
New Brunswick to reinstate mandatory mask policy; reports 199 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in New Brunswick are reinstating a mandatory mask policy in the province, as they report 199 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including a single-day record 75 new cases on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
INTERACTIVE: The federal election results in Manitoba
Canadians are heading to the polls today for the 44th general election.
-
Here's what Trudeau's Liberals have promised for their third term
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and his party have won a minority government on a platform of promises that included billions of dollars in new spending to rebuild the country from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Federal election 2021: Chahal lone Liberal elected in Calgary
Canadians headed to the polls on Monday to elect the next leader of the federal government.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations hit record high, 4.6K new weekend cases
Alberta also recorded 22 more deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Federal election 2021: Results for all 34 Alberta ridings, 2 races too close to call
The large majority of Alberta's 34 ridings have gone Conservative blue Monday night even as CTV News declared a minority government for Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
-
Liberal Boissonnault leads Conservative Cumming by double-digit votes in Edmonton Centre
Edmonton Centre was not decided on election night as the race between two familiar opponents remained too close to call, according to CTV News projections.
-
NDP's Desjarlais leads Conservative Diotte in narrow Edmonton-Griesbach battle
New Democrat candidate Blake Desjarlais has a narrow lead over incumbent Kerry Diotte in Edmonton-Griesbach late Monday night, but the race remains too close to call according to CTV News projections.
Vancouver
-
Election 2021: Here's how the parties fared in B.C.
Results in B.C. will go a long way toward determining the size of the Liberals' minority government caucus.
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Election 2021: These 3 B.C. ridings are still too close to call
Most ridings in British Columbia had a winner within three hours of polls closing in the 44th Canadian federal election Monday night, but four were still too close to call as of 11 p.m.