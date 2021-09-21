Kitchener-Conestoga too close to call

KITCHENER -

As of Tuesday morning, the federal riding of Kitchener-Conestoga is still up for grabs.

Liberal incumbent Tim Louis leads the race over Conservative challenger Carlene Hawley by a 174 votes, with all but one polling station reporting in.

In 2015, Conservative Harold Albrecht defeated Liberal Tim Louis by 251 votes. In 2019, Louis defeated Albrecht by 365 votes.