    • Kitchener Christmas market cancellation being investigated by police

    Waterloo regional police say they are now investigating 22 reports of theft in connection to the cancellation of a Kitchener Christmas market.

    The third annual It's a Christmas Market was scheduled for Nov. 12 at Bingemans, but on Oct. 26, vendors found out that the organizer had lost their deposits.

    The organizer later confirmed to CTV News she had lost the deposits through gambling.

    Vendors paid $100 to $200 each to secure spaces at the event, but many said they were out hundreds more in stock that they've been preparing for months.

    In a Monday news release, police said they believe there are more theft victims in connection to the cancelled It's a Christmas Market. They're asking anyone who may have lost money, or has information about the market, to contact them.

    The market scheduled for Nov. 12 has since been revived and rebranded as "A Holiday Market".

    With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Stefanie Davis

