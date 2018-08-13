

CTV Kitchener





Two male suspects allegedly robbed a commercial business at gunpoint on Friday.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Ottawa Street in Kitchener.

Police said the suspects entered the building and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

The first suspect was described as male, wearing a black hoodie that zipped completely up, concealing his face, wearing gloves and long pants.

He stood approximately five feet five inches and had a skinny build.

The second suspect was described as black, over six feet tall with a thin build, wearing a black hoodie and a piece of fabric covering his face.

He had burgundy shorts and tan work boots, police said.

The suspects had a yellow grocery bag and fled in an unknown direction.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.