Kitchener business robbed at gunpoint
Police are seeking two suspects after a business was robbed at gunpoint.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 2:43PM EDT
Two male suspects allegedly robbed a commercial business at gunpoint on Friday.
It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Ottawa Street in Kitchener.
Police said the suspects entered the building and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.
The first suspect was described as male, wearing a black hoodie that zipped completely up, concealing his face, wearing gloves and long pants.
He stood approximately five feet five inches and had a skinny build.
The second suspect was described as black, over six feet tall with a thin build, wearing a black hoodie and a piece of fabric covering his face.
He had burgundy shorts and tan work boots, police said.
The suspects had a yellow grocery bag and fled in an unknown direction.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.