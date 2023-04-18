Kitchener approves 64 new homes in two stacked townhouse units

The City of Kitchener has given the stamp of approval on two stacked townhouse units that will see 64 new homes be constructed.

Council gave the go ahead during a Monday night meeting for construction to begin in Williamsburg and Centreville-Chicopee neighbourhoods.

The development on Cotton Grass Street within Williamsburg Town Centre will be 3.5 storeys, have 32 units, and have two and three-bedroom rentals. It will also back onto the park space of Max Becker Commons.

The other 32 stacked townhouse units in Centreville-Chicopee will be at the corner of King Street East and Morrison Road.

A vacant home and garage on the property will need to be demolished.