Kitchener commits to building 35,000 homes by 2031, Waterloo commits to 16,000

Both the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo have committed to building tens of thousands of new homes by 2031.

Kitchener city council approved their housing pledge at a Monday night meeting where they committed to support the building of 35,000 new homes.

"Tackling the housing crisis locally means everyone needs to work together," said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in a news release. "Although the Province’s housing forecasts for municipalities are ambitious, Kitchener is well-positioned to meet these targets thanks to the proactive work we have done and our strong collaboration with partners."

Kitchener's housing pledge includes updating land use and zoning in major transit areas, working with post-secondary institutions to respond to the evolving workforce, and collaborating with provincial and federal governments to identify funding needed.

Waterloo city council also approved their housing pledge at a meeting Monday night and have committed to accommodate 16,000 new housing units by 2031.

The city's affordable housing strategy includes enabling the construction of missing middle housing (i.e. duplexes, multiplexes, etc.), eliminating parking requirements for second units built near ION stops, and enhancing their rental support webpage.

"This strategy provides the city additional concrete steps it can take to work with the development community, non-profits and other orders of government to ensure more affordable and attainable housing is built,” said Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe in a news release. "Local governments alone cannot make meaningful progress. The federal and provincial governments must continue to work with us."

The Ontario government required certain municipalities to submit housing pledges as part of the More Homes Built Faster Act.