One person was taken to hospital Thursday following an apartment fire near downtown Kitchener.

Firefighters were called to a residence on Weber Street East, near Madison Avenue.

Fire officials say a man was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire, which was quickly brought under control, is being blamed on careless disposal of smoking materials.

Weber was closed at Madison for a period of time as firefighters worked at the scene.