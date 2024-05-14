KidsAbility opens new location in Kitchener

KidsAbility hosted an official grand opening of its new Kitchener location on Tuesday.

The relocation to 4273 King St. E. Unit B is home to 26,000 square feet of space, which doubles their previous Hanson Avenue location.

In a news release, the organization says it will help lead them in providing pediatric care for the next generation.

It comes as KidsAbility says they have seen a 113 per cent increase in client demand in Kitchener over the last 10 years.

“We anticipate this year we’re going to receive an additional 450 referrals for children and families who need our services,” said KidsAbility CEO Jennifer Foster, in an interview with CTV News. “So it is representing a growing need within our community. Thrilled we can move into this new space and double the footprint.”

The design and relocation was funded entirely through donations from businesses and community members.

It offers dedicated space for entry-to-school programs that support children with autism, a free resource centre for the community, large open group therapy rooms and specialized clinics.

Prior to the relocation, Kitchener staff were split between two floors and working with limited space.