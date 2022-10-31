Kids go trick-or-treating early in Uptown Waterloo

Uptown Waterloo businesses were welcoming in costumed children for treats a day earlier than they normally get them.

Uptown Treats in the Streets returned Sunday afternoon and offered perfect weather for those dressed up in a number of creative ways.

"We always run out of candy earlier than we think, but we've got lost of backup this year," said organizer Kate Moore. "The event's going really well. I think a lot of businesses like taking part in it. It's a really great way for people to get out and see businesses they haven't seen before. Even if they're not on the candy map, you get to come outside and explore Uptown Waterloo and what it has to offer."

A scarecrow on stilts was also entertaining children in the public square.

"We've done this for the past three years and it has been a crazy reception," said Andre Vojdani of Luxe Nail Bair. "Last year I think we had 600 and it's on track to have way more than that this year.

"It's really nice to be back open and having everyone out in the streets again."

More than 20 business took part in the 2022 version of Uptown Treats in the Streets.