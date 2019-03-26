

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is charged with first-degree murder in the 2013 death of Erin Howlett.

Michael Ball’s trial is entering its final phases, with key witnesses taking the stand in St. Catharines.

Howlett was reported missing in the summer of 2013. Hours later, the 28 year old’s body was found in the Grand River in Kitchener.

On Tuesday, Cook told the court that police suggested Ball killed Howlett, and that he felt pressured by police to agree.

“Michael Ball never gave you information that he killed Erin and got rid of her body. Is that true?” the defence asked him.

“Yes,” replied Cook.

He testified that he was terrified for his family’s safety after his girlfriend received an envelope while at Fairview Park Mall in October, 2013. Inside, a photograph of Ball and Cook had bars drawn on it, along with the title, “Kingston Pen.”

On the back it read, “I know you and Mike killed Erin. I have everything I need to prove it from Mike’s place. Soon the cops will too.”

Cook says he moved out west because of the incident, and told the court that he was later told that an undercover police officer was responsible.

He says he believed police were not interested in helping or protecting his safety, only wanting to talk about Michael Ball’s possible involvement.

Cody Cook was never charged in the case.

The trial resumes in St. Catharine’s on Wednesday at 10 a.m.