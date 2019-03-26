

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man was in a St. Catharines courtroom on Tuesday, on trial for murder.

Michael Ball is charged with first-degree murder in the 2013 death of Erin Howlett. Her remains were found in the Grand River that summer near the Walter Bean Trail off of Riverbend Drive.

She was a 28-year-old Elmira resident who was reported missing hours before her body was found. Ball was arrested and charged in November 2013.

The jury was selected earlier this year, with the trial beginning at the end of January.

Witnesses are taking the stands as the trial continues.