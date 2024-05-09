'Key progress' made on Kitchener GO Train line
Metrolinx is announcing the completion of three major projects they say are key to expanding GO Train service on the Kitchener Line.
In a news release, the government agency that operates GO Transit said “three critical upgrades” are now finished, including a 2.6 km passing track in Breslau, installation of a second platform at Guelph Central GO Station, and a new storage track for maintenance vehicles west of Guelph.
Metrolinx added plans for the next phase of improvements are underway, with plans to start accepting bids on the work later this year.
The next phase of work includes a passing track at Acton GO Station, extension of the north platform at Guelph GO Station, expansion of the Shantz Station Road bridge, and a passing track at Guelph GO Station.
They said that work will allow trains to pass each other between Georgetown and Kitchener and “bring us even closer to all-day two-way service to Kitchener.”
The update comes after some users on the Kitchener Line expressed frustration last month when Metrolinx announced they were adding more GO Train service along the route. The changes added 30-minute weekday midday and evening service between Bramalea and Union Station, but did not include added service for Kitchener or Guelph stations.
-
