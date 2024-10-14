K-W Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade returns

Hundreds of people bundled up to take part in a longstanding Thanksgiving Day tradition in Kitchener.

Despite a sudden autumnal nip in the air, the Oktoberfest faithful gathered along Weber Street to watch a procession of colourful floats, cheerful bands and Onkel Hans himself.

This year Jack Armstrong, known as the voice of the Toronto Raptors, served as the parade’s official Grand Marshal.

“This is a parade and an event with so much tradition,” Armstrong said before the parade took off.

The event has become a family staple for fans. Some people even travelled from outside the province the take part in the Oktoberfest festivities, including the parade.

The annual celebration of the Spirit of Gemütlichkeit also helps people in need throughout the year. Volunteers collected food donations and funds along the parade route to support the Food Bank of Waterloo Region through the Onkel Hans Food & Fund Drive. Monetary donations are still being accepted online.