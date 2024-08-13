Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest announces 2024 parade Grand Marshal

This year’s Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade Grand Marshal is a well-known voice among the Toronto Raptors’ faithful.

Jack Armstrong, known as the voice for the Toronto Raptors, has been named the 2024 official Grand Marshal.

In a news release, Armstrong said, “I’m so excited and honoured to be chosen as Grand Marshal for the Oktoberfest parade.”

“I’ve heard so many wonderful things about the festival from my friends in the Kitchener-Waterloo area and I’m thrilled to be taking part in such an iconic traditional event. I look forward to meeting many folks and sharing great stories and a pint,” he added.

Armstrong is a sportscaster on TSN and NBA TV Canada. He also works as the college basketball analyst for TSN and was a former college basketball coach.

This year’s Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled for Monday, October 14 starting at 9:30 a.m. Marching bands, floats and inflatables will travel from the corner of Weber Street East and Frederick Street to the intersection of Weber Street and Bridgeport Road.

New this year, organizers are accepting nominations for a local parade marshal. Anyone interested is invited to submit an application with a paragraph or short video explaining why they should be selected as the local parade marshal. Applications will be accepted until Monday, September 2.