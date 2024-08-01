K-W Oktoberfest announces schedule for 56th annual festival

Canada’s biggest Bavarian bash returns to Waterloo Region this fall, starting September 27 and continuing for four weeks.

September 27 is when some of the festhallen will open for the 56th annual K-W Oktoberfest.

Then, on Friday, Oct. 11, downtown Kitchener will transform into a Bavarian village along King Street, from Ontario Street to Kitchener City Hall, for the Willkomen Platz. The official keg tapping will be held at 12 p.m. that same day.

Willkomen Platz isn’t just a one day event. It runs from Friday, between 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and continues Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event will include music, food and vendors and is free to everyone. Kidtoberfest and Dogtoberfest will also be held over those three days.

The Thanksgiving Day Parade, meanwhile, is scheduled for October 14 and will kick off later than usual, at 9:30 a.m.

Typically up to 200,000 people line the streets for the parade, depending on the weather, and about 500,000 take part in the celebrations.

“Our festival has continued to evolve over the years and really is striving to be welcoming and inclusive for everyone. So making sure that we have great initiatives, great events, lots of events that don't cost anything for people to participate so that people can all enjoy,” said Tracy Van Kalsbeek, executive director of K-W Oktoberfest. “It’s a big economic driver in our community.”

K-W Oktoberfest will wrap up on October 19.

Tickets for the festival went on sale back in May.