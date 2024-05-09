K-W Oktoberfest tickets go on sale

It may be months away but tickets are officially on sale for the 56th annual Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest.

The festival will run for four weeks starting September 27.

“We’re Canada’s biggest Bavarian celebration. Outside of Munich, we’re the next big one. What I really love most about Oktoberfest is how it brings the community together,” Tracey Van Kalsbeek, the festival’s executive director said.

There’s a long list of performers set to take the stage, including the Golden Keys, Ziggie Zaggies and Walter Ostanek.

There will also be some early events this year.

On May 11, from 11 a.m. until noon, there will a chicken dance flash mob to celebrate the ticket launch.

Then, on May 24 and May 25, will be WelcomeFest in Downtown Kitchener. The two-day event will include art, music, shopping and good food.

“Because our community has been doing this so long, we have such great memories of growing up with all this stuff too. Going to the parade when you were a young kid, and then later taking your own children or grandchildren because that’s how long we’ve been around. You know, going out to the different festhallen and having your sausage on a bun and listening to polka and dancing the chicken dance and all of those things, it has such great, warm feelings,” said Van Kalsbeek.

All of these events leading up to the Oktoberfest celebration in the fall symbolize the rich tradition that exists in our community and beyond.

Tickets can be purchased online for all festhallen locations and events but organizers told CTV News they do tend to sell out early. The chicken dance flash mom and welcome fest are both free this month.