WATERLOO -- A new project from the K-W Little Theatre is allowing the audience to give their take on what comes next in the story.

The theatre and the City of Waterloo have partnered up to make an improv-style soap opera drama called 'All Around the Square' that will have online episodes released weekly.

The first episode dropped on Wednesday and features landmarks from around the area.

Due to the pandemic shutting down the actual theatre last February, the nine actors involved in the production film in their own homes using a green screen and interact through an earpiece.

"What we end up with is two people in separate rooms, in separate spaces, coming together," said Peter Aitchison, a producer and director on the show. "Being a soap opera, we wanted there to be some melodrama, we wanted there to be some romance."

To get the community excited about the local arts and culture scene once again, the theatre partnered with the City of Waterloo to make this project happen.

"It's really important to support those local groups that have been unable to perform in the way that they normally do," said Samantha Staresinic, the cultural planning specialist for the city. "Their creativity is just exploding."

Viewers of the show can also make scene suggestions before the episodes by using the hashtag #kwltimprov and influence what story will look like.

"It gives folks something to do when we are all locked inside," said Aitchison.

Episodes are uploaded every Wednesday to Create Waterloo's YouTube page during March.