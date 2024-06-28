Stratford crash results in charges for both transport driver and company
A transport company and driver have been charged after a truck lost its load Tuesday on a Stratford street.
The crash was reported to police shortly before 10 a.m.
Six metal carts had fallen off the truck, which was travelling on Erie Street near Lorne Avenue East.
Police said the carts, which had large cylinders inside, weighed approximately 1,000 pounds each.
They were spread out along three lanes of traffic and forced the closure of Erie Street for about an hour.
Police said they later determined the truck’s load weighed about 10,000 pounds and was only being secured by two ratchet straps. Those straps, they added, had a maximum load rating of 1,000 pounds each.
Both the driver and company, which police did not name, have been charged with having an unsecured load under the Highway Traffic Act.
Watch Live Now: Canadian analysis ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
'No additional flights will be cancelled': WestJet avoids strike as feds order binding arbitration
A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.
BREAKING Nunavut judge sentences Toronto woman to 3 years prison for Inuit identity fraud
A Nunavut judge has sentenced a Toronto woman to three years in prison in a case of Inuit identity fraud.
Canada's top court rejects appeal from Sask. man who murdered wife
The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an application from a Saskatoon man who murdered his wife.
Where do new Canadians come from? India and Philippines take top spots
Canada has welcomed more than 3.9 million new citizens since 2005, with nearly one third coming from India, the Philippines or China, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
Marilyn Monroe's former Los Angeles home declared a historic monument to save it from demolition
Fans of Marilyn Monroe have won a battle to preserve her mark on Los Angeles and are a step closer to seeing a towering statue of the silver screen icon remain in Palm Springs.
Man charged with threatening to kill presidential candidates found dead as jury was deciding verdict
A New Hampshire man charged with threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings Thursday.
AI regulation 'a start,' needs to 'have teeth': Hinton, godfather of AI, says
So-called godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton says he's 'pleased' governments are starting to take artificial intelligence, and the possible regulations of it, seriously.
Charges laid in fatal hit and run in St. Thomas
Charges have been laid in relation to a recent fatal fail to remain investigation in St. Thomas.
Residents express frustration with decision to close Huron County pool
For nearly 50 years, Clinton's kids have enjoyed an outdoor pool. However, following a three-year long closure due to expensive required repairs, Clinton's pool will now never be swam in again.
-
VIA unveils new, accessible trains, but civic leaders call for more service
VIA Rail unveiled the first cars in its new fleet of state of the art passenger trains Thursday, with leaders taking part in the inaugural ride between London and Windsor.
Funeral arrangements released for Walsh family found dead in Harrow
The funeral arrangements for a family found dead in a home in Harrow have been released.
Accessible swimming pool opening soon at Lanspeary Park
Swimming lessons have not been offered at the Lanspeary Park pool since 2015 but they are returning now. So is the pool which closed down in 2022 after city council approved a $3 million dollar replacement.
Ramara man admits to stabbing mother 30x after eating cannabis brownies
Michael Lahay pleaded guilty to manslaughter for stabbing his mother, Wendy, 30 times inside their Ramara home in 2021 while experiencing "substance-induced psychosis" after he ate a dozen homemade cannabis brownies.
Orillia man charged with possessing child pornography after police search home
An Orillia man faces charges in connection with an internet child exploitation case.
-
Strawberry season comes to an early end
Mother Nature's roller coaster weather recently has brought an early end to strawberry season despite a strong start with record-breaking crops in early June.
LCBO to close all retail stores for 14 days if strike not averted
With a week left until thousands of LCBO workers could walk off the job, the Crown corporation has announced that it will close all its retail stores for 14 days if no deal is reached by July 5.
Beverage maker Lactalis reopens Sudbury facility with a plant-based twist
Lactalis Canada officially reopened its facility on Thursday, unveiling a new product line.
-
Debate takeaways: Trump confident, even when wrong, Biden halting, even with facts on his side
Thursday’s U.S. presidential debate was a re-run that featured two candidates with a combined age of 159, but it went especially poorly for one of them, President Joe Biden.
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Public Health warning of increased overdose risk as new drug found in local supply
Ottawa Public Health is issuing a warning about a new drug found in the local unregulated drug supply that could lead to a spike in overdoses.
-
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 28-July 1
CTV News Ottawa looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Ottawa police warn residents to avoid Facebook Marketplace when looking for a place to rent
Ottawa police are going as far as to tell people to stay away from Facebook Marketplace altogether when looking for a place to rent because of the prevalence of scams.
Buying a car? Why you may have to pay more at some dealers if you use cash
It used to be cash was king and that you could get a better deal if you paid for a car in full, but now many dealers want you to finance your purchase so they can make more money.
-
-
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Mont-Saint-Bruno park
The pond sector at the Mont-Saint-Bruno Provincial Park is closed after a woman died after a tree fell on her on the Grand-Duc trail on Thursday.
Here is the schedule for the International fireworks competition in Montreal
The Loto Quebec International Fireworks competition begins Thursday in Montreal with a tribute to boy and girl bands.
350 concerts coming as Montreal Jazz Fest kicks off
The stage is set for the 44th edition of the Montreal International Jazz Festival. Over the next 10 days there will be 350 concerts taking place in the heart of downtown, the majority of them free.
'Absolutely amazing video': Basking shark spotted along eastern shore of Nova Scotia
A large basking shark was captured close to the shoreline on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.
6 people injured in N.S. highway collision
A three-vehicle collision has closed part of Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., Thursday morning.
N.S. couple wins $500K from Atlantic Lottery ticket
An Elderbank, N.S., couple plans to buy a new electric car and a four-wheeler after winning $500,000 from Atlantic Lottery.
'Houses don't just explode': Winnipeg police give update on Transcona blast
Winnipeg police say the occupants of a home that exploded in the Transcona neighbourhood on Wednesday were not there at the time of the blast.
Community grants program cuts reconsidered after outcry from organizations
A sigh of relief for Winnipeg community groups concerned about the amount of money available to them through the city's community grants program.
'I felt my soul was broken': Women sexually assaulted by Manitoba doctor call for accountability
A sentencing hearing is underway for a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple patients over several years.
-
The United Conservative Party has come out swinging at new Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi in a series of attack ads.
-
Police say a 19-year-old man critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Tuesday is dead.
Police investigate fatal collision in southwest neighbourhood of Allard
Edmonton police are investigating a death following a collision in the city's southwest.
Analysis of the CNN Presidential Debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump went head-to-head in the first of two planned presidential debates.
Holland leaves Oilers; CEO searching for new GM before starting negotiations with Draisaitl
Ken Holland is out as Edmonton Oilers president of hockey operations and general manager. He joined the Oilers in May 2019 and his contract ends this Sunday.
Stadium agreement with FIFA reveals obligations for hosting World Cup at BC Place
In 2026, the eyes of the world will be on BC Place as it hosts seven matches in the FIFA World Cup, but until recently, nobody has been able to lay eyes on the stadium agreement for those games.
Police tight-lipped about West Vancouver crash that killed 2, injured 3; some victims still not identified
West Vancouver police aren't revealing many details about a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 just before midnight Wednesday night that left two people dead and sent three others to hospital.
Senior swiped at, injured by black bear in West Vancouver
A senior in West Vancouver was swiped at and injured by a black bear that was trying to break into a garage Thursday, according to officials.