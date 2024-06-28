KITCHENER
Stratford crash results in charges for both transport driver and company

Metal carts can be see strewn across the road in Stratford after a transport truck lost an unsecured load on June 27, 2024. (Courtesy: Stratford Police) Metal carts can be see strewn across the road in Stratford after a transport truck lost an unsecured load on June 27, 2024. (Courtesy: Stratford Police)
A transport company and driver have been charged after a truck lost its load Tuesday on a Stratford street.

The crash was reported to police shortly before 10 a.m.

Six metal carts had fallen off the truck, which was travelling on Erie Street near Lorne Avenue East.

Police said the carts, which had large cylinders inside, weighed approximately 1,000 pounds each.

They were spread out along three lanes of traffic and forced the closure of Erie Street for about an hour.

Police said they later determined the truck’s load weighed about 10,000 pounds and was only being secured by two ratchet straps. Those straps, they added, had a maximum load rating of 1,000 pounds each.

Both the driver and company, which police did not name, have been charged with having an unsecured load under the Highway Traffic Act.

