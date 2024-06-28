Police looking for prime suspect after expensive meat theft in Guelph

KITCHENER
    Guelph police are trying to identify a suspect after more than $200 worth of meat was reportedly taken from a business in the Paisley Road and Imperial Road South area.

    Officers were told a man ordered expensive steak tenderloins from the business around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

    An employee said they followed a man around the store as he picked out a large amount of merchandise and put it in a cart before hiding steaks, packages of chicken and other items in backpack.

    The employee told police the man abandoned his cart and left the store.

    The employee said they tried to stop the man, but he ran off.

    Police describe the suspect as a white man in his mid to late-40s with curly black and grey hair. At the time he was wearing glasses, a black t-shirt, denim shorts and black biker gloves. He was carrying a black backpack and a second backpack described as white with pink animals.

