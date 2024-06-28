Guelph senior scammed out of $5,800: police

Guelph police are putting out a warning after they said a senior lost $5,800 to a telephone scam.

The victim in her 70s told police she had received a call on Wednesday from someone who identified himself as a lawyer. The victim said the caller needed help getting someone out on bail, but she could not remember the details of their conversation.

She said she went to a bank and withdrew $5,800 in cash and told staff at the bank that she was going on a vacation.

The victim then went to a convenience store and deposited the cash into a Bitcoin ATM.

Police urge residents to be wary of any telephone call, email, or text demanding immediate action. They recommend independently contacting the supposed sender to confirm if the message is legitimate.