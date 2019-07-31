

Jury deliberations were underway in Guelph on Thursday in the first-degree murder trial of Raja Dosanjh.

There are 12 jurors deciding whether or not Dosanjh is guilty in the 2016 shooting death of Aly Sunderani.

Sunderani was killed in front of the Woodlawn Road hotel he managed.

Justice Lemon took several hours to go over all of the testimony and the facts of the case.

He made recommendations on what the jury members should consider but ultimately, the decision of whether or not Dosanjh is guilty is in their hands.

More than 50 witnesses testified during the trial.

Justice Lemon cautioned the jury about relying on eye-witness testimony.

There are also conflicting reports of where Dosanjh was the day of the shooting.

It was agreed upon that Dosanjh rented a vehicle.

The crown says it was paid for in cash under another name.

They also say surveillance video shows Dosanjh moving a large bag into the back of the vehicle. The crown argued the bag was the same size as the gun.

The defence says it was a bag of marijuana.

Dosanjh's brother-in-law picked up the vehicle with him and the defence says the rental was used to move drugs.

But the crown pointed to GPS data, saying the vehicle didn't go anywhere that Dosanjh wasn't associated to.

His brother-in-law testified the pair didn't go to Guelph the day Sunderani was killed.

But he did testify that two balding men showed up at a family member's home and borrowed the vehicle.

During his charge, Justice Lemon said the shooter got into the vehicle that was described after Sunderani was shot.

Court also heard Dosanjh's DNA was found on the grip of the gun. Two other DNA profiles were found as well.

It is unclear how long the deliberations will go for.