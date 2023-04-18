Juror selection continues at Ager Hasan trial

Jury selection continued at a Kitchener courthouse Tuesday at the trial of Ager Hasan.

He’s charged with second-degree murder in the death of this ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije in 2017.

On Monday, Hasan tried to plead guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter but the Crown did not accept it, saying they believe he’s guilty of second-degree murder. As such, the trial would proceed as planned.

More than half the jury had been selected by the end of Tuesday.

Fourteen jurors and two alternates are needed in total.

Hasan’s trial has been delayed multiple times but is now set to go ahead, six years after Vasilije’s death.

The judge said the trial is expected to last six weeks, though no one can know for certain how long it will ultimately take.

Jury selection will resume on Wednesday.

SEARCH FOR HASAN

Vasilije was found fatally stabbed in her Country Hill Drive apartment on April 28, 2017.

Hasan, her 24-year-old former boyfriend, was named as a suspect the same day and police said he had fled to the United States.

On July 11, 2017, Hasan was arrested in San Antonio, Texas after the United States Secret Service conducted a traffic stop in relation to a counterfeit currency investigation.

He was brought back to Canada several months later.