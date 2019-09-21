

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 19-year-old man after several residents reported hearing gunshots in Cambridge on Friday night.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance around 10 p.m. in the area of Barnickle Drive.

No one was injured and police believe the incident was targeted.

According to officials, a Cambridge man is facing several gun-related charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.