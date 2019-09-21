Featured
Man charged after shots fired in Cambridge
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 12:02PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 23, 2019 10:20AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 19-year-old man after several residents reported hearing gunshots in Cambridge on Friday night.
Officers responded to reports of a disturbance around 10 p.m. in the area of Barnickle Drive.
No one was injured and police believe the incident was targeted.
According to officials, a Cambridge man is facing several gun-related charges.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.