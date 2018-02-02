

CTV Kitchener





A man already facing charges in connection with the shooting death of Jeffrey Maxner is now accused of killing him.

Joel Scalzo appeared in a Brantford courtroom Friday, where he was charged with first-degree murder.

Scalzo, 28, was already charged with uttering threats as part of the investigation into Maxner’s death. Maxner was shot and killed Jan. 1 in a parking lot near Terrace Hill Street and St. Paul Avenue in Brantford.

Following his arrest for uttering threats, Scalzo was also charged with 11 counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say Scalzo and Maxner knew each other prior to Jan. 1.

Friday’s court appearance ended with Scalzo being remanded back into custody.