

CTV Kitchener





One person is in custody in connection with a shooting which left a Brantford man dead.

Jeffrey Maxner, 34, died Monday after being shot in a parking lot near St. Paul Avenue and Terrace Hill Street. Police believe he knew the person who shot him.

One man was arrested Thursday evening in connection with the case, after his vehicle was stopped on Highway 403.

Brantford police say a 28-year-old Brantford man has been charged with uttering threats.

Police say their investigation remains active.