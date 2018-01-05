Featured
Arrest made in connection with Brantford homicide
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 10:31AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 5, 2018 1:24PM EST
One person is in custody in connection with a shooting which left a Brantford man dead.
Jeffrey Maxner, 34, died Monday after being shot in a parking lot near St. Paul Avenue and Terrace Hill Street. Police believe he knew the person who shot him.
One man was arrested Thursday evening in connection with the case, after his vehicle was stopped on Highway 403.
Brantford police say a 28-year-old Brantford man has been charged with uttering threats.
Police say their investigation remains active.