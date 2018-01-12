

CTV Kitchener





The only man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Brantford is also accused of possessing 11 different illegal drugs and planning to sell them.

Joel Scalzo, 28, is facing 11 charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Brantford police say the drugs were found last week as part of an “ongoing criminal investigation” – one day after Scalzo was arrested.

The drugs he is accused of possessing are cocaine, crack cocaine, meth, fentanyl, marijuana, hydromorphone, nabilone, clonazepam, morphine, lorazepam and oxycodone.

In addition to those offences, he has been charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

Scalzo had already been charged with one count of uttering threats, which police say is in connection with the death of Jeffrey Maxner.

Maxner died after being shot in a parking lot at Terrace Hill Street and St. Paul Avenue on Jan. 1.

No charges have been laid in connection with his murder.