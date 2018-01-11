

CTV Kitchener





The man arrested in connection with a murder in Brantford is facing nearly a dozen new charges.

Joel Scalzo, 28, is the only person who has been arrested as part of the investigation into the shooting death of Jeffrey Maxner.

Maxner died Jan. 1 when he was shot in a pharmacy parking lot across from Brantford General Hospital.

Scalzo is not accused of killing him. He is charged with uttering threats, a charge which police have said is related to Maxner’s murder.

Scalzo made a brief appearance Thursday in Brantford bail coat. Several of Maxner’s friends and relatives were in attendance, and Scalzo appeared to be avoiding making eye contact with them.

According to the Crown, Scalzo is facing charges over 11 additional alleged offences, including drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime. Some of the drugs he is alleged to have planned to sell include cocaine and fentanyl.

It is not known if the new charges are connected to Maxner’s death in any way.

Scalzo returns to court on Friday.