KITCHENER -- Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets were hoping for a comeback during Saturday’s night game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

They faced a 3-to1 deficit going into the Western Conference final.

But in the end, they couldn’t make it happen.

The Lakers won Game 5 with a final score of 117 to 107, with LeBron James scoring a total of 16 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Murray, who grew up in Kitchener, had 19 points and eight assists for the Nuggets, but struggled with foot pain throughout the game.

“It’s not the end goal but to make it as far and surprise as many people as we did, it’s a good feeling,” he said. “So, try to come back next year and try to come back stronger.”

Murray has been a standout throughout the season.

His average points per game were 26.5 and 3-point average was 3.3 a game, according to a tweet from NBA Canada.

Jamal Murray ���� averaged 26.5 PTS, 3.3 3PT, 6.6 AST, 4.8 REB & 0.9 STL during the 2020 NBA Playoffs! ��

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

R1: 31.6 PTS , 6.3 AST, 5.6 REB

WCSF: 22.6 PTS, 6.4 AST, 4.4 REB

WCF: 25.0 PTS, 7.4 AST, 4.4 REB#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Qz7Ds7d1GF — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) September 27, 2020

The Lakers will now face the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

It’s the first time they’ll play for the title since beating the Celtics in 2010.

-- With files from The Associated Press