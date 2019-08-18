

Kitchener’s very own NBA star Jamal Murray was in a giving mood as he returned back to his home community.

The Denver Nuggets guard was at Amos Avenue Community Housing Neighbourhood on Saturday to unveil a new basketball court and give out school supplies to local children.

“I love being back home,” said Murray. “Especially this community. I get to see some old friends and some little kids that want to play basketball. It’s a good thing to do.”

This is the fourth time the 22-year-old has visited the neighbourhood following a tragic incident.

In 2016, 18-month-old Mohammed Abdalla was hit by a vehicle and killed while playing in the parking lot.

Murray has come back to the community and partnered with Waterloo Region Housing to help invest in active living programs for children and youth.

While the basketball court won’t be fully completed until next year, local kids say they’re excited to have a new recreation option.

“Any time you can put up a court where young kids want to go and learn and be with each other, not just for basketball, but sports in general,” said Murray. “That means everything.”

The Abdalla family says they’re touched by the NBA player’s continued commitment to his hometown.

“We all thought he’d come on year and not the other,” said Sumeeya Abdalla, Mohammed’s sister. “He’s been doing this for the past three years now, and that means a lot.”

A regional housing representative says they hope to build two basketball courts in Kitchener and Cambridge by next year.