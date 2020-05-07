KITCHENER -- A car that collided with a house in Waterloo has finally been removed almost a week after the crash happened.

Police say a driver lost control of their vehicle and left the road before hitting the house on Gateview Drive.

Gordon Naylor owns the property that the car crashed into, which is a group home for teenage girls. No one was hurt in the crash.

"It was certainly well-embedded into the house, so it was pretty scary," he says.

The City of Waterloo issued an unsafe order to the home, saying the house needed to be deemed structurally safe before the car could be removed.

Crews had to make sure the home was sound before the car could be removed.

"We're installing some shoring so that they can pull the car out, because they're worried about the roof collapsing," said Rick Levinski with FirstOnSite Restoration.

But Naylor doesn't understand why it took so long for the car to be removed.

"Apparently there were some delays in the insurance getting people to be in contact with the people of the city. No doubt COVID-19 delayed who can go where and when," he says.

"I didn't really get clear explanations abot why it took so long."

Naylor says the girls were moved to a hotel in the meantime, and says his biggest concern is getting them back into a safe home.

He doesn't know how much damage was caused by the crash yet.

An insurance company says that, if the driver has insurance, it will be up to his insurance to pay for the damages.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in this crash. Officials say they believe speed was a factor.