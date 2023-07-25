'It was a heartbreaking story': Brantford police renew appeal for Baby Parker 18 years later

Police provided an undated photo of a memorial for Baby Parker. (Submitted/BPS) Police provided an undated photo of a memorial for Baby Parker. (Submitted/BPS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver