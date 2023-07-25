'It was a heartbreaking story': Brantford police renew appeal for Baby Parker 18 years later

The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is renewing its appeal to the community for help finding the parents of Baby Parker, a newborn found dead in a Brantford park 18 years ago.

On July 28, 2005, a resident discovered the body of a full-term, newborn baby boy close to a walking trail near Dufferin Avenue and Parkside Drive.

The identity of the baby is unknown, leading to officials naming the boy Baby Parker.

To this date, neither of the parents have been identified, according to a news release from police.

Police investigate the discovery of a dead baby near Parkside Drive in Brantford in this file image from video taken in July 2005.

REMAINS FOUND

In 2016, CTV Kitchener spoke to the person who discovered the baby’s remains.

“I was so upset,” Margaret Littlewood recalled at the time. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Littlewood was walking her dog in the area when she came across the body of the baby.

She remembers thinking at first that she was seeing a newborn animal, then noticing “little toes” and thinking it must be a doll.

The truth struck her a moment later. She ran home and told her daughter, and they went back to the park to verify that Littlewood had seen what she thought she had seen.

INVESTIGATION DETAILS

The investigation led to the largest canvass completed by BPS.

“Hundreds of DNA samples were collected from members of the public living in the neighbourhood where Baby Parker was found. The samples were sent to the Center of Forensic Sciences; however, none were found to have a biological link to Baby Parker,” said BPS in the release.

Police said several “Persons of Interest” were identified over the years, but police said they eliminated them as being Baby Parker’s parents.

During the initial phases of the investigation, police released excerpts from a letter they collected, with the hopes that someone would recognize the handwriting.

Police provided a handwriting sample in the Baby Parker case. (Submitted/BPS)

“The letter, purportedly written by the mother of Baby Parker, indicated that she would be in contact with police in the coming days,” police said.

But no one ever came forward.

Brantford police said the Ontario Provincial Police assisted in the investigation previously and generated a profile of the mother. In 2005, the mother was believed to have been between 13 and 17 years old with a connection to the Holmedale neighbourhood.

“The pregnancy was possibly kept secret by the mother from those close to her,” said Brantford police.

RENEWED APPEAL

Police said August 17, 2023, will mark 18 years since the memorial service took place when Baby Parker was laid to rest.

Although many years have passed, police said they remain committed to finding Baby Parker’s mother, father or anyone else who may help find closure to the case.

“Police continue to believe that there are members of the public who have information that will be beneficial to the case,” police said.

Police believe the utilization of new investigative technology could “help build a familial lineage to move the case forward.”

Anyone with any information related to the case of Baby Parker is asked to contact Detective Constable Chris Fleming at 519-756-7050 ext 2851.

Additionally, information can also be provided anonymously to Brant - Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online.

PARKER’S PROJECT

Parker’s Project, an initiative inspired by the tragic story of Baby Parker, helps to provide mental health support and aims to connect parents with resources in the Brantford and Brant communities.

The group is run by Woodview Mental Health and Autism Services.

Nicki Straza, Woodview’s youth and family engagement lead, said she hopes Baby Parker’s case is finally solved.

“For me, I would want it to be solved to ensure the mom got the support and the closure and the necessary things that they need to be able to put that chapter behind them,” Straza said.

Straza hopes Brantford police’s renewed plea for answers sends a message.

“It was a heartbreaking story, and nobody wants to have a repeat of this story in our community, period. We never want a mom, a woman, to go through this. We never want a child to end [up] in this place again,” she said. “I think raising awareness and helping to remove stigma becomes really, really important, and that's what we really care about – removing stigma and making sure there are supports and having a conversation about some really difficult things.”