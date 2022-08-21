'It's very rare for Canada': Cambridge Amateur Radio Club makes contact with ISS

The Cambridge Amateur Radio Club recently rode the radio waves out of this world when they connected with the Internatioal Space Station (ISS).

"It's very rare for Canada to actually get to contact the ISS," President of the Cambridge Amateur Radio Club, Scott Mitchell told CTV News.

The club says the opportunity to connect with the ISS is a process they started over two years ago.

"We actually made contact with the International Space Station where we spoke with an Astronaut Kjell Lindgren," said Michell.

A small group of Cambridge kids had the opportunity to ask the American Astronaut any question they wanted, thanks to the club’s hard work.

And of course, there was a range of questions from "How fast does a rocket go?" to, "Is there Candy in Space?" and of course the classic bathroom conundrum.

This connection was made at the Cambridge Idea Exchange Old Post Office location, and the library also live streamed the event on their YouTube page.

Adding: "this is one of the few events that has actually happened in Canada."

The club says they applied pre-pandemic to a program called the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS).

The ARISS program partners with NASA.

It was a lengthy application process which included about 60 pages of paperwork, Mitchell said.

Which, of course, was all worth it in the end.

“Everyone was just, for lack of better words, we were over the moon.”

The connection ended with Astronaut Kjell Lindgren telling the group, “best wishes from the International Space Station.”