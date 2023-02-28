'It's protecting our neighbourhoods': New speed limits coming to many Waterloo streets
Waterloo city councillors voted to reduce the speed limit on many in-town streets. Some city councillors were hoping to reduce all local roads to 30 km per hour, but instead, council landed on a compromise on Monday.
The speed limit changes as approved by city council are as follows:
The speed limit in all school zones will be 30 km/h
All minor collector and local roads will drop to 40 km/h
Major collector roads will be 50 km/h
All local roads in uptown Waterloo will go down to 30 km/h.
“Uptown is a bit different because of the density, but also because there are more people who walk, roll, cycle,” said Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe.
McCabe said out of all the complaints that make their way to the mayor’s office, speeding is a big concern.
“This is the number one concern we hear consistently from our residents – speed. People are clearly worried about the speed that drivers go through our community,” said McCabe.
A previous motion called for all side streets city-wide to go to 30 km/h but McCabe said the city isn’t ready for that move.
“Really, council came to split vote on that, and really I think that’s a reflection of where the community is at,” she said.
Some residents said they are happy to see the limits lowered.
“I think it’s great. I am aware of the stats, that at 30 km you are way more likely to survive a crash than even 40 or 50, so it makes it safer for pedestrians,” said resident Graham Roe. “Really, it’s just protecting our neighbourhoods.”
Others said they are unsure if it will work in practice.
“You need to be responsible for you, how you are driving. It doesn’t really matter about the speed limit,” said resident Alanna Schieck.
The program is expected to cost around $350,000. The speed limit changes are expected to begin being implemented in the spring. It will take around three years to complete the sign changeover.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Service reduction in Canadian cities can lead to transit 'death spiral': researcher
Canadian cities should be nimble and prioritize service if they want to sustain and strengthen public transit systems in a time of declining ridership and labour challenges, a transit researcher says.
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Official UFO study launched in Canada; here's what it hopes to achieve
The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
Should I delete TikTok? Cybersecurity experts explain what the federal ban could mean for everyday users
Amid Canada's decision to ban the social media app TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, cybersecurity and privacy experts explain how the ban highlights pre-existing concerns for the safety of personal data since the beginning of the digital age.
Head-on train crash in Greece kills 36, injures at least 85
A head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train flattened carriages, killed at least 36 people and injured some 85, Greek officials said Wednesday. Before dawn the next day, rescuers searched through twisted, smoking wreckage for survivors. What appeared to be the third carriage lay atop the clumped remains of the first two.
Kobe Bryant family settles photo lawsuit for $28.5 million
The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to a US$28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County to resolve the remaining claims in a lawsuit over deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash, attorneys and court filings said Tuesday.
Increased illegal crossings from Canada straining U.S. Border Patrol, official says during exclusive ride-along
A sharp increase in illegal crossings from Canada into the U.S. has an understaffed northern U.S. Border Patrol under new strain, staff say.
Ex-U.K. health chief defends record after COVID messages leak
Britain's former health minister on Wednesday denied wrongdoing after a newspaper published extracts of private messages he sent in the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.
London
-
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
-
Increased illegal crossings from Canada straining U.S. Border Patrol, official says during exclusive ride-along
A sharp increase in illegal crossings from Canada into the U.S. has an understaffed northern U.S. Border Patrol under new strain, staff say.
-
Will more police officers make London safer?
“Our citizens do not feel safe today,” Councillor Steve Lehman told a council committee on Tuesday. Lehman was arguing in favour of a funding request by London, Ont. police to hire 20 additional police officers and four full-time civilian staff in 2023.
Windsor
-
Warming up in Windsor
Windsor-Essex will see some rain showers on Wednesday with a warm high nearly reaching double digits. There is the potential for a more wintery forecast by the end of the week before things turn around again for the end of the weekend and into early next week.
-
Increased illegal crossings from Canada straining U.S. Border Patrol, official says during exclusive ride-along
A sharp increase in illegal crossings from Canada into the U.S. has an understaffed northern U.S. Border Patrol under new strain, staff say.
-
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
Barrie
-
One person airlifted to hospital after workplace incident
One person has been seriously injured following a workplace incident on Monday.
-
Winter storm could bring another 20cm of snow: Here's when
Environment Canada is warning of a significant weather outlook that could see a blanket of 10 to 20 centimetres spread throughout southern Ontario.
-
Recycling collection delays in Barrie prompt additional resources
Recycling collection crews in Barrie are playing catch-up, picking up Friday's bins on Tuesday, to the frustration of many residents.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect in random Toronto attack that killed former CBC journalist surrenders to police
A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a long-time CBC journalist has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after he turned himself in to police.
-
Service reduction in Canadian cities can lead to transit 'death spiral': researcher
Canadian cities should be nimble and prioritize service if they want to sustain and strengthen public transit systems in a time of declining ridership and labour challenges, a transit researcher says.
-
Snowblowers sold at Canadian Tire recalled over electric shock hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall affecting 25,400 snowblowers sold at Canadian Tire stores, warning they pose an electric shock hazard.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa housing committee's delay of project due to parking complaint draws backlash
Ottawa's housing committee is facing criticism after a proposed development in Orléans that includes dozens of affordable housing units was delayed due to a lack of parking spaces.
-
Ottawa St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled due to lack of volunteers, money
Ottawa's St. Patrick's Day parade, a decades-long tradition, has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers and funding.
-
Ottawa sees 15 cm of snow Tuesday
The significant snowfall that has coated Ottawa and the area with about 15 cm of snow.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford to announce 'largest' corporate donation to Canadian hospital
Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones are set to make what the province is calling the “largest single corporate donation to a hospital in Canadian history” to Trillium Health Partners on Wednesday morning.
-
Historic Toronto theatre slated for demolition to make way for 76-storey tower
A downtown Toronto theatre built more than a century ago has been slated for demolition.
-
Potentially powerful snowstorm tracking towards Ontario
Parts of Ontario are on track to be hit with yet another potentially significant snowstorm this week.
Montreal
-
Vermont officials investigating after man dies crossing border from Quebec
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man collapsed and died shortly after crossing the border into the United States from Quebec on foot last week. U.S. border patrol agents spotted Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, and two other people crossing the border into Holland, Vt., at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen said in a news release.
-
Quebec government finds 74 per cent of businesses make language errors on public signage
No less than three-quarters of businesses do not respect the standards of written French in their public signage in Quebec, according to the Office quebecois de la langue francaise (OQLF).
-
'It's been a nightmare': Work on Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge causing traffic headaches
Preliminary work to replace the aging Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge has begun, but there is growing frustration among drivers who say the project is costing them too much time and money.
Atlantic
-
Snow forecast for Tuesday night; more expected Thursday into Friday
Snowfall in western parts of the Maritimes will begin Tuesday night, with another heavier round of snow expected Thursday into Friday.
-
Service reduction in Canadian cities can lead to transit 'death spiral': researcher
Canadian cities should be nimble and prioritize service if they want to sustain and strengthen public transit systems in a time of declining ridership and labour challenges, a transit researcher says.
-
Nova Scotia bans TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices
A day after the federal government announced TikTok would be banned on all government-issued mobile devices, the government of Nova Scotia is following suit.
Winnipeg
-
Month after finishing home build, owners told to scrap plans due to administrative error
A month after finishing their newly built home complete with a basement suite, a Manitoba couple has been told to scrap their plans due to an administrative error made by the rural municipality.
-
'It's a hub': Fate of decades-old Brandon community centre uncertain
Brandon's Park Community Centre has been around for decades, but the aging facility is need of repairs, leaving its fate uncertain. A grassroots initiative is fighting to make sure residents have a space like it in the future.
-
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
Calgary
-
Alberta, Calgary governments outlaw TikTok
The Government of Alberta and the City of Calgary are joining Quebec, Ottawa and others in banning TikTok on their devices.
-
What funding is earmarked for the City of Calgary in the UCP's 2023 provincial budget?
The UCP's provincial budget commitment to Calgary has a high focus on transportation projects and health care. The majority of funding in the budget is not new money, but a recommitment to money previously announced.
-
Calgary Chamber, U of C enthusiastic about provincial investments, hopeful for more dollars
It didn't take long Tuesday evening for some Calgary institutions to express enthusiasm for investments promised in the United Conservative Party's 2023 provincial budget – and to remind that more will be needed.
Edmonton
-
Alberta budget surplus slides by $2B, investments in safety and health continue
Alberta's 2023 budget continues affordability measures and targeted investments in public safety, healthcare, and education as the projected surplus declined by $2 billion for 2022-23.
-
$23B capital budget: What Alberta is and isn't planning to build, fix and improve
Alberta is planning to spend about $23 billion of its $205-billion budget over the next three years on capital projects including billions on roads, hospitals and affordable housing.
-
Service reduction in Canadian cities can lead to transit 'death spiral': researcher
Canadian cities should be nimble and prioritize service if they want to sustain and strengthen public transit systems in a time of declining ridership and labour challenges, a transit researcher says.
Vancouver
-
'A very isolated incident': B.C. dealership responds to complaints about electric vehicle purchases
Car dealer Go Auto confirmed there were “some challenges” with the sale of electric vehicles after it took over ownership of Dams Ford Lincoln on the Langley Bypass, but said it is actively resolving those issues.
-
'I hope it's the end of it': Late winter snowstorm slams Metro Vancouver
Just when the days were getting longer and people were dreaming of spring, a late-winter storm slammed the South Coast.
-
More snow in store for B.C.'s South Coast, Environment Canada says
Just hours after snowfall warnings were lifted on the Lower Mainland, residents are being told there's more winter weather in store.