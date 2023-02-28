'It's protecting our neighbourhoods': New speed limits coming to many Waterloo streets

Waterloo city councillors voted to reduce the speed limit on many in-town streets. Some city councillors were hoping to reduce all local roads to 30 km per hour, but instead, council landed on a compromise on Monday.

The speed limit changes as approved by city council are as follows:

The speed limit in all school zones will be 30 km/h

All minor collector and local roads will drop to 40 km/h

Major collector roads will be 50 km/h

All local roads in uptown Waterloo will go down to 30 km/h.

“Uptown is a bit different because of the density, but also because there are more people who walk, roll, cycle,” said Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe.

McCabe said out of all the complaints that make their way to the mayor’s office, speeding is a big concern.

“This is the number one concern we hear consistently from our residents – speed. People are clearly worried about the speed that drivers go through our community,” said McCabe.

A previous motion called for all side streets city-wide to go to 30 km/h but McCabe said the city isn’t ready for that move.

“Really, council came to split vote on that, and really I think that’s a reflection of where the community is at,” she said.

Some residents said they are happy to see the limits lowered.

“I think it’s great. I am aware of the stats, that at 30 km you are way more likely to survive a crash than even 40 or 50, so it makes it safer for pedestrians,” said resident Graham Roe. “Really, it’s just protecting our neighbourhoods.”

Others said they are unsure if it will work in practice.

“You need to be responsible for you, how you are driving. It doesn’t really matter about the speed limit,” said resident Alanna Schieck.

The program is expected to cost around $350,000. The speed limit changes are expected to begin being implemented in the spring. It will take around three years to complete the sign changeover.