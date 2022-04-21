'It's not if, it's when': Bodycam pilot project extended for Waterloo regional police

A pilot project that puts cameras on some Waterloo regional police officers and cruisers has been extended until October.

The project was originally launched in June of 2021 and saw 76 body worn video systems, as well as 36 car video systems, in the north division and traffic services.

It was originally scheduled to run until December of 2021, but the police services board says they need more time.

"COVID-19 had a huge impact on the court system, and because of that trials were not able to go through, and we haven't seen and had the ability to evaluate how our body worn and in car video may positively impact any conviction rates," said Superintendent Shaena Morris with WRPS.

More than 1,300 videos have been handed over to the court so far.

Police are asking to expand the project as well as add 245 more systems at the north division, south division, and in the special response unit.

"Currently we have technology," said Supt. Morris. "We have old tape recorders and things that we're doing, so it would give us an opportunity to evaluate what modernizing that unit would look like in terms of using it for high risk calls."

The total cost for the project would be $325,000.

"I just worry that technically, this is supposed to be a pilot, and so as soon as we start expanding broadly, it doesn't sound necessarily like a pilot any much anymore," said Karin Schnarr, vice chair of the police board.

The board has asked police to come back with a more detailed request for the next meeting.

"I think we've always had these discussions around body-worn and in-car video," said Chief Bryan Larkin. "It's not if, it's when."